By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 02, 2025
Pranayama is an ancient breathing technique that involves controlling your breath in different styles and lengths. Here are 5 different types of pranayama that can improve lung capacity and respiratory function.
Kapalbhati Pranayama
It is a quick, forceful exhalation with passive inhalation. It clears the respiratory tract, expands lung capacity, and enhances oxygen supply. It also detoxifies the body by releasing toxins through exhalation.
Anulom Vilom Pranayama
This pranayama balances air passage between both nostrils. It calms the mind, de-stresses, and increases lung capacity. It further enhances blood circulation and promotes better oxygen intake, boosting immunity and metabolism.
Bhramari Pranayama
Bhramari involves making a humming sound while exhaling. It reduces stress, calms the nervous system, and promotes lung health. It relieves tension in the respiratory muscles and chest, resulting in better breathing.
Nadi Shodhana Pranayama
This pranayama is also known as alternate nostril breathing. It detoxifies the body and clears the blocked energy pathways, making the lungs function better. It also improves mental clarity and reduces anxiety and stress.
Ujjayi Pranayama
Also known as Victorious Breath, this technique involves breathing deeply and slowly, making a soft hissing sound as you exhale. It promotes better airflow, strengthens the lungs, and increases oxygen levels. It also helps in calming the mind and reducing stress.
