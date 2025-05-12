By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 12, 2025
Potassium is a vital mineral that supports heart health, nerve function, and muscle movement. A diet rich in potassium can also reduce blood pressure and prevent kidney stones. To enjoy these health benefits, include these 10 potassium-rich vegetables into your daily diet.
Along with potassium, spinach is rich in iron, calcium, and vitamin K. This veggie can support bone health, reduce inflammation, and is great for heart health.
Spinach (79 mg per 100g)
Okra is high in fibre and vitamin C. Its potassium content helps support cardiovascular health, and the fibre aids in digestion and blood sugar control.
Okra (57 mg per 100g)
Kale is not just high in potassium, it is also loaded with vitamins A, C, and K. It is great for immune support, skin health, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Kale (47 mg per 100g)
Sweet corn is a good source of fibre, antioxidants, and B vitamins. Its potassium supports nerve function and helps manage blood pressure.
Sweet Corn (37 mg per 100g)
Mustard greens are rich in potassium, fibre, and antioxidants. They promote liver health, support digestion, and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Mustard Greens (32 mg per 100g)
These greens are packed with potassium, calcium, and folate. They support strong bones, heart health, and may lower the risk of certain cancers.
Turnip Greens (31 mg per 100g)
Swiss chard is high in potassium, magnesium, and vitamin A. It helps regulate blood sugar, supports nerve function, and promotes heart health.
Swiss Chard (29 mg per 100g)
Collard greens provide potassium, fibre, and vitamin K. They are good for lowering cholesterol, strengthening bones, and reducing inflammation.
Collard Greens (27 mg per 100g)
Potatoes are often overlooked but they provide potassium, vitamin C, and B vitamins, which can support energy levels and heart function.
Potatoes (23 mg per 100g)
Green peas are rich in potassium, plant-based protein, and fibre. They help with muscle function, digestion, and keeping you full longer.
Green Peas (33 mg per 100g)
