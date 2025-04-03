5 Plank Variations To Lose Weight

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 03, 2025
Plank is one of the best core exercises and there is not the only way to perform it. Here are 5 plank variations that work different muscle groups and can help with weight loss.
Forearm Plank
It strengthens your core, back, and shoulders. To perform it, lie face down, then lift your body up onto your forearms and toes, keeping your body straight from head to heels. Hold this position for as long as you can!
Plank Jacks
Start in the same position as the forearm plank, but this time, jump your feet out wide and then back together, just like a jumping jack. This can target your core, arms, and legs while offering a fun way to boost fat burn.
Walking Plank
Begin in a forearm plank, then lift one hand off the ground and place it where your elbow was. Do the same with the other hand. Reverse the movement to complete one round. This variation works your core and shoulders while helping with weight loss.
Plank With Shoulder Taps
In this variation, you perform a high plank and tap your opposite shoulder with each hand, one at a time. It targets your upper body, improves core stability and helps with weight loss.
Side Plank
Side planks target your obliques and improve balance. To do it, lie on your side and lift your body up, resting on one forearm, with your legs stacked. Keep your body in a straight line and hold. It is great for strengthening the sides of your core and for weight loss.
