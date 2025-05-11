By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 11, 2025
Paneer, or cottage cheese, is a rich source of protein and calcium. It keeps you full for longer, supports muscle building, and helps manage weight when eaten in moderation. Here are 9 healthy paneer recipes for weight loss you may try.
Use multigrain or whole wheat bread. Add grilled or crumbled paneer with veggies like cucumber, tomato, and lettuce. Skip the mayonnaise and use a light yogurt based spread instead.
Paneer Sandwich
Make a cheela (savory pancake) using besan (gram flour) and stuff it with spiced crumbled paneer. It is high in protein and makes for a quick and healthy meal.
Paneer Cheela
This classic dish combines paneer with pureed spinach, making it rich in iron and protein. Cook it with very little oil and avoid cream to reudce the calorie content.
Palak Paneer
Add crumbled paneer and finely chopped spinach to your egg omelette for a power-packed breakfast. It is high in protein and keeps you full for hours.
Paneer And Spinach Omelette
Toss grilled paneer cubes with fresh vegetables like lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Add a simple lemon olive oil dressing for flavour without extra calories.
Paneer And Vegetables Salad
This scrambled paneer dish is a great alternative to egg bhurji. Use less oil and mix in lots of chopped vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and capsicum for added nutrients.
Paneer Bhurji
Top whole grain toast with mashed avocado and crumbled paneer. Season with a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice for a tasty and healthy snack.
Paneer Toast With Avocado
Make a light pulao using brown rice or quinoa, with small cubes of paneer and mixed vegetables. Use minimal oil and cook with mild spices for a balanced meal.
Paneer Pulao
Use whole wheat flour to make your paratha and fill it with grated paneer, herbs, and mild spices. Cook it on a non-stick pan with minimal oil. This makes a filling and protein-rich breakfast.
Paneer Stuffed Paratha
