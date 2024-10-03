By Radhika Bhirani
Published Oct 03, 2024
The Navratri festivities involve a 9-day fasting period for some people. It is important to consume nutrient-rich foods that keep you energized and healthy throughout these days. Find out 10 Navratri foods to eat!
Sabudana, also known as sago or Tapioca Pearls, can provide instant energy owing to their carbohydrate profile. These are light on the stomach and easy to digest, making it a popular choice during Navratri fasting.
Sabudana
Kuttu ki pakodi and Kuttu ki poori are all too popular during Navratri. Buckwheat flour is gluten-free, rich in fiber, and packed with essential nutrients. It is versatile, so you can even make rotis and pancakes with this flour.
Kuttu or Buckwheat Flour
Since regular grains such as rice are avoided during Navratra fasting , you may try samak rice. This gluten-free and high in fiber alternative can help you feel satiated for long hours, and even helps maintain blood sugar levels.
Samak Rice or Barnyard Millet
Singhara flour is nutrient-dense and rich in antioxidants, offering energy while promoting heart health. It is perfect for making puris, pancakes, or even halwa during fasting.
Singhara (Water Chestnut) Flour
Makhana is low in calories and high in fiber, magnesium, and protein. It is considered a healthy snack option that keeps you feeling full for long. You can roast them in ghee for an extra crunch.
Makhana or Fox Nuts
Sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates, vitamins A and C, and fiber. They offer sustained energy and help in maintaining digestive health during fasting.
Sweet Potatoes
Don't forget to add fruits to your Navratri diet plan. These are packed with vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars, apart from being a good source of hydration and energy. Go for bananas, apples, or pomegranates.
Fresh Fruits
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte source that keeps you hydrated and energised. It’s rich in potassium, helping maintain your body’s fluid balance.
Coconut Water
Curd is a probiotic-rich food that promotes gut health. It’s also a good source of protein and calcium, which helps maintain your strength during fasting.
Curd
Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds provide essential fats, fiber, and protein. A handful of these can ensure you stay full and nourished throughout the day, instead of starving in the name of fasting.
Nuts and Seeds