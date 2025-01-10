By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 10, 2025

Healthshots

7 Myths About hMPV Infection

hMPV is not the same as Covid-19, and health officials are also advising not to get panicked over the increase in cases. Here are 7 myths about hMPV that you might believe, which will help you gain a clearer understanding of this respiratory infection.

hMPV is new and unknown

Although hMPV was identified in the early 2000s, it has likely been circulating for much longer. Researchers believe it may have been causing respiratory illnesses for decades, unlike Covid-19, which was a completely new virus to which no one had immunity.

hMPV and Covid-19 are the same

While both infections share similar symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they are caused by different viruses. Covid-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2, while hMPV belongs to the pneumoviridae family, distinct from the coronavirus family.

You can get hMPV only once

While many people develop immunity after being infected with hMPV, reinfections are possible. However, symptoms in reinfection are usually mild after the first infection.

hMPV only affects children

Though children are more susceptible to severe infections, adults, especially the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, can also contract hMPV. In fact, elderly adults are more likely to experience severe complications like pneumonia.

hMPV is highly transmissible

hMPV is contagious but not as highly transmissible as viruses like Covid-19. It spreads through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces, but its transmission rate is moderate compared to more aggressive viruses.

hMPV spreads through talking or breathing

hMPV primarily spreads through coughing or sneezing, not just talking or breathing. Close contact and touching contaminated surfaces are more significant risk factors for transmission.

