10 Best Shoulder Exercises For The Gym

New to the gym and not sure where to start? Begin with these 10 shoulder exercises if you want stronger, more defined shoulders. What's more? These powerful moves can help you build muscle and strength. 

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides and lift your arms out to the sides until they are at shoulder height. This targets the side of the shoulder, helping create a wider, stronger-looking upper body.

Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Sit on a bench with back support and press dumbbells overhead. This exercise focuses on the front and side shoulders, helping to build strength and gain muscle in the entire shoulder area.

Seated Dumbbell Press

It is a strength training exercise that targets your shoulder muscles, especially the front deltoids and middle deltoids. It is a safe way to strengthen the shoulders, especially for beginners.

Shoulder Press Machine

Pull the bar down to your chest while sitting at the lat pulldown station. Though mainly a back exercise, it also engages the shoulders and improves overall upper body strength and posture.

Cable Lat Pulldown

Using a cable row machine, pull the handle toward your stomach while keeping your back straight. This works the rear delts and upper back, helping with posture and shoulder stability.

Cable Row

With dumbbells in each hand, bend forward slightly and lift your arms out to the sides. This focuses on the rear delts, balancing the shoulders and reducing the risk of injury.

Reverse Fly

Hold dumbbells at your sides and lift your shoulders up toward your ears. This strengthens the trapezius muscles, which support the shoulders and neck.

Shrugs

Start with dumbbells in front of you, palms facing in. As you press up, rotate your wrists outward. This works all parts of the shoulder and improves mobility.

Arnold Press

Hold a barbell or dumbbells in front and pull them up to your chest, elbows leading. This targets the traps and side shoulders.

Upright Row

Lift dumbbells straight in front of you to shoulder height. This focuses on the front delts, improving shoulder strength for pushing movements.

Front Raise

