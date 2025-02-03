By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 03, 2025
Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2022. This World Cancer Day, learn about 7 common types of cancer in women that you should be aware of.
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the US, as per American Cancer Society. It is mainly caused by smoking, but non-smokers can also develop it. Symptoms include a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and unexplained weight loss.
Ovarian Cancer
The exact cause of ovarian cancer is unknown, and it is often called the 'silent cancer' because it does not show clear symptoms until it is advanced. However, early signs include bloating, stomach pain, and changes in appetite or bathroom habits.
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, with around 2.3 million cases diagnosed annually, reveals World Health Organization (WHO). Symptoms can include a lump in the breast, changes in breast size or shape, skin changes, or pain in the breast or nipple.
Cervical Cancer
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, often caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). In the early stages, it may not cause any symptoms. As it progresses, it can cause unusual bleeding (such as after sex or between periods) and pelvic pain.
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum. It typically develops over time, with symptoms such as changes in bowel habits, blood in stools, stomach pain, and unexplained weight loss. Regular screenings can help detect it early.
Endometrial Cancer
Endometrial cancer affects the lining of the uterus and is more common in women after menopause, reveals American Cancer Society. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding, pain during sex, and pelvic pain. The risk of developing this cancer increases with age.
Skin Cancer
Skin cancer, including melanoma, is caused by excessive sun exposure. It is one of the most preventable cancers and can often be detected early, states American Cancer Society. Symptoms include changes in moles, such as itching, bleeding, or enlarging.
