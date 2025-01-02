10 Morning Yoga Poses For Energy

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 02, 2025
Do you want to feel energised and ready to take on the day? Try these 10 yoga poses in the morning to wake up your body, calm your mind, and set a positive tone for the hours ahead!
This standing balance pose engages your core and legs while improving focus. Tree pose encourages stability and concentration, helping to ground you mentally while energising the body. It also strengthens the ankles, calves, and thighs.
Tree Pose (Vrksasana)
This pose is a great way to activate the legs, glutes, and core. By holding this pose, you engage the lower body while stretching the spine. It helps build strength and stamina, providing a quick energy boost to start the day.
Chair Pose (Utkatasana)
A gentle flow between cat and cow poses stretches the spine, massages the abdominal organs, and improves flexibility. This dynamic movement increases blood flow and relieves tension, helping you feel energetic.
Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)
It stretches your neck, spine, hips and chest at once. As a result, the blood circulation increases and you feel more active and energetic throughout the day. This pose is great to get rid of fatigue and tiredness.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
Cobra pose stretches the chest, abdomen, and shoulders while strengthening the lower back. It increases blood flow to the spine and stimulates the nervous system, helping to energize the body and improve posture.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
This classic pose stretches the entire body, focusing on the hamstrings, calves, and shoulders. It improves blood circulation, relieves tension, and energises the body by allowing blood to flow to the brain.
Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
Triangle pose stretches the legs, hips, and torso while improving balance and stability. This is a great pose to upper body strength and calm the nervous system. What's more? This pose will leave you feel calm and fresh.
Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)
Camel pose is an excellent backbend that stretches the chest, abdomen, and quadriceps. It helps promote blood circulation throughout the body, which helps ensure that all organs and body parts receive enough oxygen.
Camel Pose (Ustrasana)
This calming stretch targets the hamstrings, lower back, and spine. It encourages deep breathing and helps release tension, promoting relaxation while still increasing blood circulation and energy flow.
Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)
End your morning yoga session with this resting pose that allows the body to release tension and calm the mind. It stretches the back, hips, and thighs, promoting relaxation and is perfect for feeling fresh.
Child’s Pose (Balasana)