By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 19, 2025
Yoga is for everyone, including kids! Beginning the day with yoga helps children stay active, focused, and calm. Here are 5 easy morning yoga poses that will keep them healthy and energised.
Adomukhiwanasana (Downward facing dog)
This pose helps stretch and strengthen the arms, legs, and back. When performed regularly, it can improve flexibility, and help kids feel energised throughout the day.
Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)
This pose stretches the spine, hamstrings, and calves. It calms the mind, relieves stress, and improves flexibility, making it a perfect yoga pose to start your day.
Bitilasana Marjariasana (Cat cow pose)
The flow between arching (cow) and rounding (cat) the back helps increase flexibility in the spine. It also stimulates the abdominal organs, promoting better digestion and relaxation.
Padmasana (Lotus pose)
Sitting quietly in this pose helps kids focus and calm their minds. It is a great way to help them learn the importance of mindfulness to improve emotional balance and concentration.
Balasana (Child’s pose)
This gentle resting pose helps release tension and calm the nervous system. Apart from promoting relaxation, it gently stretches the back, hips, and thighs.
