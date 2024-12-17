By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 17, 2024
Maintaining a healthy digestion is quite essential to promote your overall well-being. Start your day with these 9 habits that promise to keep your digestion on track.
A balanced breakfast with fibre, healthy fats, and protein, like whole grains, fruits, and nuts, helps jumpstart your metabolism and keeps your digestive system active.
Have a Healthy Breakfast
Proper chewing breaks down food into smaller pieces, making it easier for your digestive system to absorb nutrients. It also reduces the risk of digestive problems like constipation or indigestion.
Chew Well
Eating in moderation ensures your stomach is not overloaded, reducing the chances of indigestion, bloating, or heartburn. Listen to your hunger cues always and avoid overeating.
Do Not Overeat
Eating spicy foods in the morning can be problematic and can cause heartburn, stomach pain and other digestive issues. So, avoid a spicy meal in your breakfast.
Avoid Spice
Tulsi (holy basil) tea is known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Drinking it in the morning can help soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and balance acid levels.
Drink Tulsi Tea
Gentle morning yoga poses, such as cat-cow, downward-facing dog, bridge and child's poses, promote the flow of digestive enzymes and relieve any bloating or constipation.
Practice Yoga
Hydration is key to regulating digestion. Drinking water first thing in the morning helps flush out toxins and supports your gut in breaking down food.
Drink Plenty of Water
Stress can negatively impact digestion, leading to issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or acid reflux. Practicing mindfulness or meditation in the morning can calm the mind and support healthy digestion.
Meditate to Reduce Stress
A light walk post-meal helps stimulate digestion and prevent feelings of heaviness, bloating, or discomfort. It also promotes better circulation to the digestive organs.
Take a Short Walk After Breakfast