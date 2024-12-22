By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 22, 2024
When trying to lose weight, boosting your metabolism is one of the top concerns of everyone. Try these 10 metabolism-boosting foods that will help you support your weight loss goals.
Foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, and plant-based proteins (tofu, lentils) are essential for increasing metabolism. You require more energy to digest protein and this can help you burn more calories.
Protein Rich Foods
Capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their heat, can temporarily raise your metabolism. This can boost fat burning and calorie expenditure, making it one of the best metabolism boosting foods.
Chili Peppers
The caffeine in coffee is a well-known stimulant that can increase metabolism by stimulating the central nervous system. It enhances fat-burning, especially during exercise, and can help curb appetite.
Coffee
Beans, lentils, and peas are rich in fibre and protein, both of which contribute to increased metabolism. Their high fibre content also promotes a feeling of fullness, preventing overeating.
Legumes
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli are low in calories and packed with fibre and antioxidants. They can support metabolism and help regulate blood sugar levels, contributing to weight loss.
Broccoli
Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are rich in antioxidants and fibre, making them excellent for boosting metabolism. Their high fibre content aids digestion and promotes fat burning.
Berries
Known for its thermogenic properties, ginger can increase your body temperature and metabolism. It also aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and helps control blood sugar.
Ginger
Packed with antioxidants, particularly catechins, green tea has been shown to promote fat oxidation and increase metabolism. Drink it regularly to burn more fat and exercise.
Green Tea
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and arugula are low in calories yet nutrient-dense. Their fibre content helps regulate metabolism and promotes digestion, which is key for weight loss.
Green Vegetables
Staying hydrated is essential for a healthy metabolism. Drinking cold water, in particular, may temporarily boost metabolism as the body works to warm it to body temperature.
Water