By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 07, 2025

Healthshots

6 Low-Sodium Snacks For Heart Health

Looking for snacks that are as good for your heart as they are for your taste buds? Try these 7 low-sodium options that pack a punch of flavour and nutrients, keeping your heart in good shape.

Nuts And Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are full of heart-healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They can help lower cholesterol and reduce heart disease risk. Eat a handful of nuts and seeds!

Chia Pudding

Made with chia seeds, milk (or plant-based alternatives), and a touch of natural sweetener, chia pudding is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein. It is good for weight loss and a heart-friendly snack.

Boiled Eggs

A great source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and healthy fats, boiled eggs are low in sodium and can be prepared quickly. They are filling, nutritious, and good for maintaining a healthy heart.

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

This crunchy snack is not only low in sodium, but it is also packed with antioxidants, fibre, and protein. Roasted makhana is an excellent alternative to salty chips and perfect for a healthy heart.

Apple Slices With Almond Butter

A fresh apple paired with a spoonful of almond butter gives you a good balance of fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants. It is a satisfying snack that supports heart health and keeps you energized.

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, potassium, and vitamins, making them a heart-healthy, low-sodium option. They can also help with weight loss and gut health.  

