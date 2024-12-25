By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 25, 2024
When it comes to losing weight, low-impact exercises are a great way to stay active without putting too much stress on your joints. Here are 7 gentle but effective weight loss exercises.
Cycling
Whether outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling is an excellent low-impact workout that strengthens your legs and improves cardiovascular health. It is easy on the joints and can burn a significant amount of calories.
Walking
One of the best low-impact exercises for weight loss is walking. It is easy to do and requires no special equipment. A 30-minutes of brisk walking a day can help burn around 150 calories and improve metabolism and fat burn.
Yoga
Not only does yoga improve your physical health but it also improves your mental health. When performed regularly, it can improve muscle tone and reduce stress, which helps in weight loss. Practise warrior 1 pose, downward-facing dog and bridge poses.
Tai Chi
This ancient Chinese martial art focuses on slow, controlled movements and deep breathing. While it is calming, it still provides a good workout and can improve balance and support weight management.
Light Resistance Training
Using light weights or resistance bands in your daily workout can help build muscle, which in turn increases metabolism. It is easy on the joints and can be done at home or in the gym.
Stair Climbing
This simple yet effective exercise is a great way to improve your joint health and support weight loss. You can perform it indoors or outdoors, making it a convenient, low-impact exercise for anyone.
Swimming
Not only is swimming gentle on the joints, but it can burn a lot of calories if done correctly. This fun workout can improve flexibility, build muscles and even boost your mood—all of which helps you lose weight.