Are you looking for a nutritious way to add chia seeds to your diet? Try chia seed pudding! This low-calorie, nutrient-packed treat can be enjoyed as a breakfast or an evening snack—perfect for satisfying cravings without the guilt.
Why Chia Seed Pudding Is Great?
Chia seed pudding is not only easy to make, but it is also loaded with health benefits. It is low in calories, rich in fibre and protein, and packed with essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.
Ingredients You Will Need
1/2 cup chia seeds, 2 cups unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk), 1-2 tablespoons honey (or maple syrup), 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional), and fresh fruit, nuts, or other toppings of your choice
How To Prepare Chia Seed Pudding?
In a bowl, combine the chia seeds, almond milk, sweetener, and vanilla extract (if using). Mix well until everything is fully combined.
Stir thoroughly to ensure the chia seeds are evenly spread out and not clumping together.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and thicken.
Once it is thickened, give it another good stir to break up any clumps.
If the mixture is too thick, simply add more milk until you reach your desired consistency.
Top with fresh fruit, nuts, or any toppings you like, and enjoy!
