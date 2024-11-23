By Aayushi Gupta
​How To Lose Belly Fat In 7 days?

Want to flatten your belly in a week? While it is tough to see dramatic changes so quickly, you can jumpstart your journey with some right exercises and healthy habits. 

Is it possible to lose belly fat in 7 days?

Losing belly fat in one week may sound challenging, but while it is not possible to make drastic changes in such a short time, you can kickstart the process with a combination of exercises and healthy habits. Here is how you can work toward reducing belly fat in the long term.

9 Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

This classic move targets your abdominal muscles. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, then lift your upper body toward your knees. Return to the starting position and repeat.

Crunches

Get into a push-up position, but rest on your forearms. Keep your body straight and hold this position for as long as you can. It works your core muscles and burns fat.

Plank

A great full-body exercise that gets your heart rate up and burns calories. Stand with your feet together, then jump your legs apart while raising your arms overhead, then return to the starting position.

Jumping Jacks

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Slowly raise your legs until they are vertical, then lower them back down without letting them touch the floor. This targets your lower abs.

Leg Raises

Start in a push-up position and bring one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs, as if running in place. This exercise is great for burning calories and engaging your core muscles.

Mountain Climbers

Start by standing, then squat down, kick your feet back, perform a push-up, return to the squat position, and jump up. Burpees are an excellent way to get your heart pumping and weight loss.

Burpees

Stand tall and march or jog in place, bringing your knees up as high as possible. This exercise works your core muscles and legs while burning calories.

High Knees

Lie on your back and bring your knees up. As you extend one leg, twist your torso to bring your opposite elbow toward that knee. Switch sides and continue in a pedaling motion.

Bicycle Crunches

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted. Hold your hands together and twist your torso from side to side to engage your core.

Russian Twists

-Reduce your daily sugar intake -Increase protein consumption -Keep yourself well hydrated -Limit alcohol consumption -Add fibre rich foods

Things To Keep In Mind

