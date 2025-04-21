By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 21, 2025
During the summer, a heavy breakfast can weigh you down and upset your digestion. Instead, go for these 7 lighter options that are easy on the stomach but still keep you full and energized.
Poha
Made with flattened rice, poha is quick, light, and easy to digest. Add peas, onions, and a dash of lemon for extra flavour. It keeps you full and does not feel heavy, making it an ideal breakfast for summer.
Fruits With Yoghurt
This combo is refreshing and packed with nutrients. Mix your favorite seasonal fruits like mangoes, berries, or bananas with chilled yoghurt. Add a drizzle of honey or some chia seeds for a little extra goodness.
Omelet With Kale And Avocado
Adding kale and avocados to your regular omelet adds fibre and healthy fats. Whisk up a few eggs, toss in some chopped kale and serve with fresh avocado slices. It is satisfying without making you feel sluggish.
Rava Upma
This savory South Indian dish made with semolina is light and easy on the stomach. Add veggies like carrots, peas, and beans for extra texture and nutrition. You can also add a tablespoon of ghee.
Oats
A bowl of oats can be enjoyed warm or cold. Overnight oats with almond milk, fruits, and nuts are perfect for hot mornings. They are healthy for your heart and keep you full for longer.
Moong Dal Cheela
These savory pancakes made with moong dal (yellow lentils) are high in protein and light to eat. Serve with mint chutney or curd for a fresh kick.
Scrambled Eggs With Toast
Simple, quick, and always a winner. Scrambled eggs paired with whole grain toast offer an energising and healthy breakfast.
5 delicious high-fibre breakfast recipes for weight loss