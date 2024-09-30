Dengue: 9 juices to increase platelet count naturally

By Radhika Bhirani
Published Sep 30, 2024
As dengue cases rise, it is important to know that a proper diet is crucial for recovery. Certain fruit and vegetable juices can naturally boost platelet count, enhance immunity, and aid faster recovery.
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in vitamin K. This promotes blood clotting and platelet production, boosting recovery during dengue.
Spinach and Kale Juice
Beetroot is packed with iron, folate, and antioxidants, while ginger and mint support immunity and digestion, aiding platelet regeneration.
Beetroot, Ginger and Mint Juice
Pumpkin is an excellent source of vitamin A, which stimulates the production of platelets and helps strengthen the immune system during dengue recovery.
Pumpkin Juice
The iron-rich pomegranate is loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols. These not only improve platelet count, but also help reduce oxidative stress caused by dengue.
Pomegranate Juice
Giloy boosts immunity, detoxifies the body, and supports platelet production. When mixed with amla or ginger, it provides additional antioxidant benefits.
Giloy Juice
Papaya leaf juice is scientifically proven to significantly increase platelet count and reduce dengue symptoms like fatigue and weakness.
Papaya Leaf Juice
Wheatgrass is a rich source of chlorophyll and vitamins, which help increase platelet levels and support the body’s recovery process.
Wheatgrass Juice
Aloe vera helps detoxify the body and enhance the immune system, which may contribute to better platelet production during dengue.
Aloe Vera Juice
Vitamin C-rich orange juice improves platelet function and boosts the immune response, speeding up recovery from dengue fever.
Orange Juice