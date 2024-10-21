Is Ozempic good for weight loss? 

By Arushi Bidhuri
Published Oct 21, 2024
With all the hype around Ozempic, there is curiosity around whether it works for weight loss. Know all about Ozempic benefits and its side effects.
As a prescription drug for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic can help you keep your blood sugar levels in check, reduce your risk of heart disease, and improve your lifestyle. It is sometimes prescribed as a weight loss drug as well.
What is Ozempic?
Ozempic is a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug for diabetes that can help you manage your blood sugar levels if you follow healthy lifestyle habits such as eating a healthy diet and exercising.
Is It Good For Diabetes?
Ozempic is not approved by the FDA for weight loss, but it is recommended for weight loss. That's because it can help suppress your appetite. It also slows down the digestion process and helps you feel fuller for longer, helping you lose weight.
Does Ozempic Help In Weight Loss?
While it is prescribed by doctors to help their patients lose weight it is not approved by FDA for weight loss. The results majorly depend on the kind of lifestyle you lead if you take the medicine. It is not a magic medicine!
Is Ozempic Safe?
Some of the most common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, constipation and allergic reactions.
Common Side Effects Of Ozempic
Certain severe side effects of Ozempic may include allergic reactions, breathing problems, fast heartbeat, swollen lymph nodes, skin rash, dizziness, stomach cramps, and joint pain.
Serious Side Effects
Some people may also experience pancreatitis, low blood sugar, thyroid tumours, vision changes, kidney damage and gallbladder problems.
People allergic to Ozempic, semaglutide and any ingredients in it should avoid this drug. People with thyroid or endocrine conditions should also avoid Ozempic.
Who Should Avoid Ozempic?
You should also check with your doctor about its use especially if you have diabetic retinopathy, are pregnant or a breastfeeding mother.
Ozempic is approved by the FDA for diabetes, but not weight loss. Avoid taking it without consulting your healthcare provider. Taking it without prescription may make your health suffer. So, why risk it?
Talk To Your Doctor!