By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 26, 2025
Iron is an essential nutrient that helps boost hemoglobin levels in the blood, which is important for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Here are 5 iron rich drinks that boost your hemoglobin levels and prevent anemia.
Prune Juice
Prune juice is not only rich in iron but also contains vitamin C, which helps improve iron absorption. Drinking a glass of prune juice daily can increase your body's iron levels and help prevent anemia.
Beetroot and Orange Smoothie
Beetroot is a good source of iron and folate, which are essential for producing red blood cells and orange is high in vitamin C. So, this smoothie helps enhance iron absorption and support energy levels.
Amla and Moringa Juice
Amla (Indian gooseberry) is packed with vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron. Moringa is another great source of iron. Together, these ingredients can improve your overall health.
Spinach and Pineapple Smoothie
Spinach is high in non-heme iron, which is found in plant-based foods. Pairing it with pineapple, which is rich in vitamin C, can help your body absorb the iron more effectively. This smoothie is an excellent option for boosting iron intake.
Pomegranate Juice
Pomegranate is rich in iron and antioxidants, which support healthy blood flow and increase hemoglobin production. Drinking pomegranate juice regularly can help raise your iron levels naturally.
