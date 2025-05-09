By Aayushi Gupta
5 Drinks For Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular way to lose weight. But staying hydrated and energized during your fasting window is important. Here are 5 healthy drinks to enjoy while fasting and support weight loss.

Lemon Water

Plain water is great, but adding a slice of lemon gives it a refreshing twist. Lemon water has almost no calories and can help with digestion and reduce hunger.

Black Coffee

Black coffee is calorie-free and can boost your energy and focus. It may also help increase metabolism. Avoid adding cream and sugar to keep the calorie intake in check.

Green Tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and contains a small amount of caffeine. It can help with fat burning and reduce inflammation. Enjoy it plain, without sweeteners.

Herbal Tea

Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, or ginger are naturally caffeine-free and can soothe your stomach. They are a great way to relax during a fast, especially in the evening.

Sparkling Water

Need something fizzy? Sparkling water has no calories and can help you feel full. It can also relieve the symptoms of bloating, indigestion and constipation. Avoid adding sugar or artificial sweeteners.

