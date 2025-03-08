By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 08, 2025
Women across the globe are making remarkable strides in the healthcare industry, pushing boundaries and empowering others through their expertise, advocacy, and passion. From wellness to mental health and sexual well-being, meet 10 most influential women who are making a significant impact in healthcare today, this International Women's Day.
Dr Soumya Swaminathan is a renowned Indian physician and scientist, who has done groundbreaking research in tuberculosis and HIV. She served as the Chief Scientist at the WHO and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), playing a key role in global public health.
Dr Soumya Swaminathan
Neerja Birla is the Chairperson and Founder of the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), which focuses on creating a positive social change. As an advocate for mental health, she has been recognised as one of the Top 50 Global Mental Health Leaders in 2019 and the Changemaker of the Year in 2022.
Neerja Birla
Nidhi Singh founded PCOS Club India, a unique forum that spreads awareness about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Her work brings awareness to the condition and supports women who are struggling with its challenges, providing a safe space for mutual experience and learning.
Nidhi Singh
Shipra Dawar is the founder of IWill and ePsyClinic. Her platforms give access to therapy and counseling in audio, video, and text format, making mental health services more accessible and impactful.
Shipra Dawar
Famous for her Instagram username 'Yogini World', Juhi Kapoor is a certified nutritionist and yoga instructor. She came into the limelight after she lost 35 kilos using yoga and now motivates her followers with everyday workout routines and wellness tips, urging people to work towards their fitness.
Juhi Kapoor
Tanaya Narendra, also known as Dr Cuterus, is a millennial physician who breaks taboos surrounding women's health. With her educational content, she enlightens women about their bodies, periods, and sexual health with a focus on open, inclusive discussions.
Dr Tanaya Narendra
Fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala has gained popularity as a top celebrity Pilates instructor, having worked with celebrities such as Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. She is known for her unique approach to fitness, promoting Pilates for body strength, flexibility, and overall health.
Yasmin Karachiwala
Neha Ranglani is an integrative nutritionist and health coach with over 14 years of experience. She guides people over health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and PCOS by focusing on holistic wellness and natural remedies.
Neha Ranglani
Award-winning dietitian and nutritionist Lavleen Kaur has helped countless people lead healthier lives through balanced nutrition. She educates her audience on food’s healing properties and offers lifestyle guidance via social media, earning recognition as a leading voice in nutrition.
Lavleen Kaur
Leeza Mangaldas is a renowned sex educator who works to normalize conversations about sexuality, especially women's pleasure and health. She is the author of The Sex Book, and uses her social media to educate and empower women on topics often considered taboo.
Leeza Mangaldas
