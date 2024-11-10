By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 10, 2024
Indoor plants not only beautify your living space but can also help combat air pollution by improving indoor air quality. Here are 7 mini plants known for their air-purifying benefits.
Spider plant
Easy to care for, the spider plant absorbs pollutants like carbon monoxide, benzene, and formaldehyde from the air. It only needs water once in two or three days to grow!
Snake plant
Known for its resilience, the snake plant thrives in low light and can filter out formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene. It also converts carbon dioxide (CO2) into oxygen at night.
Areca palm
This graceful palm is a natural humidifier and helps remove toxins like xylene, toluene, and formaldehyde from the air. It’s especially good in large rooms.
Money plant
This is a well-known feng shui plant that is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and growth. It helps remove harmful chemicals like benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene while also boosting humidity levels.
Peace lily plant
Not only does the peace lily filter air pollutants like ammonia, benzene, and formaldehyde, but it also thrives in low light and is a natural humidifier. It spreads calm and positive vibes that may aid in sleeping.
Bamboo plant
Bamboo palms purify the air by removing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene. Since they can reach heights of 12 feet, they are also great for adding a touch of greenery to any room.
Rubber plant
Rubber plants are particularly effective at absorbing formaldehyde and other chemicals, making them perfect for kitchens, rooms, and even living areas. They can grow up to 10 feet.