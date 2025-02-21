5 Immunity-Boosting Kadha For Changing Season

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 21, 2025
As the seasons change, your body can be more vulnerable to infections. To stay strong and healthy, here are 5 immunity-boosting kadhas or herbal drinks that can help your body fight off infections and stay energised.
Ajwain Kadha
Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is great for digestion and boosting immunity. To make ajwain kadha, boil ajwain seeds with water and drink it daily. It helps prevent common colds and improves overall health.
Giloy Kadha
Giloy is a powerful herb known for its immune-boosting properties. Boil giloy stems with water and drink it once a day. It helps strengthen the immune system and fights infections. You may also add one tablespoon of honey to it.
Tulsi And Black Pepper Kadha
Tulsi, or holy basil, combined with black pepper, is a popular kadha for fighting seasonal flu. Tulsi has antiviral properties, while black pepper helps clear congestion. Boil both ingredients together in water and drink to boost immunity.
Ginger And Turmeric Kadha
Ginger and turmeric are both anti-inflammatory and known for their immunity-boosting properties. Boil fresh ginger and turmeric with water, and drink this kadha to fight infections and improve overall health.
Triphala Kadha
Triphala, a blend of three fruits (amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki), helps detoxify the body and strengthen immunity. Drinking Triphala kadha regularly helps maintain digestive health and detoxify your body.
