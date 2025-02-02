By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 02, 2025
Maintaining strong immunity is one of the best ways to protect yourself from common infections and illnesses. Here are 10 immunity boosting herbs and spices which are packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants.
Turmeric contains the active compound curcumin, which is known for its strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help boost immunity by fighting off free radicals and reducing inflammation in the body.
Turmeric
Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory that improves immune function by stimulating the activity of white blood cells. It can help fight infections and aid digestion, which is important for strong immunity.
Ginger
Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants and has antimicrobial properties, making it effective at preventing common infections. It also helps regulate blood sugar, which is important for overall health.
Cinnamon
This aromatic herb is abundant in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Rosemary can boost blood circulation, promote respiratory health, and support digestion—key to maintaining a strong immune system.
Rosemary
Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C, a nutrient that is crucial for immune health. It helps in the production of white blood cells and boosts the body’s ability to fight off infections.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
Tulsi is known for its antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps the body to cope with stress, which in turn supports immune function and overall well-being.
Tulsi (Holy Basil)
Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps reduce stress and inflammation. It has been shown to strengthen the immune system by boosting the body's ability to fight infections.
Ashwagandha
Giloy is often used in Ayurvedic medicine to boost immunity. It helps detoxify the body, fight infections, and promote overall health and fitness.
Giloy
Garlic contains compounds like allicin that have antibacterial and antiviral properties. It helps fight off infections and can support heart health.
Garlic
Cloves are rich in antioxidants and have antimicrobial properties. They can help protect against infections and support digestive health, which is essential for a strong immune system.
Clove
