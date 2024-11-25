By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 25, 2024
Winter can be tough on your immune systems, but the right foods can help keep you strong and healthy. From vitamin C-packed citrus foods to immune-boosting mushrooms, these 10 foods are your best defense this season.
Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are known to boost the immune system. Vitamin C helps increase the production of white blood cells, which fight infections.
Citrus Fruits
Garlic is rich in allicin, a compound with antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Regular consumption of this herb can help reduce the risk of the common cold and promote immune function.
Garlic
Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it a powerful immune booster. It also helps soothe sore throats and improve blood circulation. Add fresh ginger to tea or soups to keep yourself warm in winter.
Ginger
This winter vegetable is packed with beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. It can help strengthen the immune system and fight seasonal infections.
Sweet Potatoes
This green leafy vegetable is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help combat free radicals and support the immune system. It also contains folate, which helps in the production of new immune cells.
Spinach
Probiotics in yoghurt promote a healthy gut microbiome, which is linked to a healthy immune system. It can help balance gut flora and reduce the risk of indigestion.
Yoghurt
Mushrooms contain beta-glucans that support immune health. They also provide fibre and potassium that can help regulate blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.
Mushrooms
Almonds are packed with vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps regulate immune function. A handful of almonds provides a great source of healthy fats and nutrients that support immunity.
Almonds
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Add turmeric to soups, curries, or warm drinks like golden milk for an extra immune kick. This will also keep you warm.
Turmeric
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants, particularly catechins, which help fight off viruses and bacteria. Drinking green tea regularly during winter can protect you against seasonal illnesses.
Green Tea