10 Exercises to Boost Immunity in Winter

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 21, 2024
Staying active is one of the best ways to boost immunity, especially during winter. Practise these 10 effective exercises regularly to improve blood circulation, reduce stress, and enhance the ability to fight off infections.
A simple, low-impact activity like walking improves cardiovascular health, enhances circulation, and strengthens the immune system. A brisk 30-minute walk in the fresh air can work wonders.
Walking
Whether outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling is an excellent way to increase stamina, improve lung function, and reduce stress. All of this can help maintain a strong immune system.
Cycling
Lifting weights or doing bodyweight resistance exercises such as push-ups and lunges strengthens muscles and supports bone health while promoting overall well-being and reducing stress.
Strength Training
HIIT combines short bursts of intense activity with rest periods, helping improve cardiovascular fitness, metabolism, and immunity. A 20-minute HIIT session can effectively boost endorphins and combat inflammation.
High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
Yoga combines poses, breathing exercises, and mindfulness to reduce stress, improve flexibility, and enhance immune function. Practise downward dog, warrior pose and tree pose to help maintain overall health.
Yoga
This simple, functional movement strengthens the legs, glutes, and core while encouraging the flow of oxygen-rich blood throughout the body—essential for a strong immune system.
Squats
A full-body, cardio exercise, jumping jacks promote heart health, blood circulation, and lung capacity, all of which support immunity. This exercise also supports weight management.
Jumping Jacks
Controlled, deep breathing reduces stress and promotes relaxation. Practices like diaphragmatic breathing or pranayama enhance oxygen intake and support immune function.
Breathing Exercises
This core-focused workout improves strength, body posture, and flexibility while helping in weight loss and stress reduction—important for a healthy immune system.
Pilates