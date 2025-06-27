By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jun 27, 2025
Want to make aloe vera gel at home and avoid the chemical-laden products from the market? Here are 7 simple steps to prepare aloe vera at home.
Aloe vera gel is rich in vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants that help soothe irritated or sunburned skin. It promotes healing and hydration, making it excellent for dry or acne-prone skin. Additionally, it nourishes the scalp, strengthens hair, and reduces dandruff.
Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel
To prepare aloe vera gel at home, pick a thick, mature leaf from the aloe vera plant, as it contains more gel.
Step 1:
Rinse the leaf well under running water to remove dirt, bacteria, and pesticide residue.
Step 2:
Cut off the spiny edges on both sides of the leaf with a knife to prevent any injury while handling. Also, remove the yellow-tinted resin from aloe vera.
Step 3:
Slice the leaf lengthwise to expose the inner gel and use a spoon to gently scoop out the clear, jelly-like substance from inside the leaf.
Step 4:
For a smoother consistency, blend the scooped gel for 30 seconds until it becomes a uniform liquid.
Step 5:
Transfer the gel to an airtight glass jar and refrigerate it. It will stay fresh for up to one week.
Step 6:
To extend the shelf life, you can add vitamins like C and E. Both ingredients offer anti-ageing and antioxidant properties.
Step 7:
Say goodbye to dry skin with these 5 aloe vera benefits