A bowel blockage can make you feel bloated, crampy, and uncomfortable. While serious blockages need medical help, mild ones can sometimes be managed at home with simple changes. Here are 10 gentle ways to loosen your stool.
Add foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts to your meals. Fibre helps bulk up your stool and push it through your system naturally.
Eat More Fibre
Staying hydrated softens your stool, making it easier to pass. Aim for at least 8 glasses a day, or more if you are active or in hot weather.
Drink Plenty Of Water
Stay away from processed, fatty, fried, fast and spicy foods. These foods can slow digestion and make stool blockages worse.
Avoid Hard-To-Digest Foods
Heavy meals can overwhelm your system. Eating smaller portions more often, and chewing your food slowly, can be easier on your digestive tract.
Eat Small, Frequent Meals
Beans, cabbage, carbonated drinks, and certain vegetables can make you feel more bloated and gassy. It is best to limit them until you are feeling better.
Avoid Gas-Causing Foods
Foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or probiotic supplements can help balance the good bacteria in your gut and support smoother digestion.
Add Probiotics
Prunes, pears, figs, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and aloe vera juice are gentle on the stomach. They can help move food, gas, and stool through the digestive tract.
Eat Natural Laxatives
An enema works by gently putting liquid into your rectum to soften stool and help you poop more easily and quickly.
Try An Enema
If you cannot get enough fibre through food, supplements like psyllium husk can help relieve constipation. Start with a small amount and increase slowly.
Take Fibre Supplements
A cup of coffee can stimulate your digestive muscles and help you feel the urge to have a bowel movement. Drink it in moderation, as too much caffeine can dehydrate you.
Drink Coffee
