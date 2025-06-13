By Aayushi Gupta
Heatwave: How To Get Vitamin D Without Going Out In The Sun

We all know that sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, but stepping out in the scorching heat is not always safe, especially during a heatwave. However, you can still meet your vitamin D needs in these 6 ways without going out in harsh sunlight.

Fatty Fish And Seafood

Salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines are great natural sources of vitamin D. Just two servings a week can give your body a healthy boost.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms, especially those exposed to UV light, can be a surprising source of vitamin D. Add them to your salads, stir-fries, or soups to fulfill your need.

Egg Yolks

Egg yolks carry small but beneficial amounts of vitamin D. Include whole eggs in your diet (don’t skip the yolk!) to improve your intake.

Fortified Foods

Many foods like milk, orange juice, cereals, and plant-based milk (like soy or almond milk) are fortified with vitamin D. Check the labels and include these in your daily meals.

Red Meat

Beef liver and lean red meats offer some vitamin D too. Try including moderate portions in your weekly diet.

Supplements

If your levels are low or your diet is not enough, vitamin D supplements are a safe and convenient option. But always consult a doctor before starting any supplement.

