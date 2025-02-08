By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 08, 2025
Hot chocolate is a comfort drink for chilly days. It warms you up, satisfies your sweet cravings, and even boosts your mood and heart health. So what are you waiting for? Try this healthy homemade hot chocolate recipe and enjoy!
Is Hot Chocolate Healthy?
Made with cocoa and plant-based milk, hot chocolate is more than just a treat—it is packed with antioxidants and nutrients that can support heart health. Plus, its calcium content helps keep your bones strong and healthy!
Ingredients You Will Need
2 cups of plant based milk (almond, oat or soy milk), 2 tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder, 2 tbsp of dark chocolate (chopped), 2-3 tbsp of maple syrup, half a tsp of vanilla extract, pinch of salt, coconut whipped cream, vegan marshmallows and a sprinkle of cinnamon
Instructions To Follow
In a small saucepan, heat the plant-based milk over medium heat until it begins to simmer. Stir often to prevent burning or scorching.
Once the milk is warm, lower the heat and whisk in the cocoa powder until fully dissolved, ensuring there are no lumps. Add the chopped dark chocolate and continue whisking until it melts into the milk.
Stir in the maple syrup, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Taste and adjust sweetness as desired. Let the mixture simmer for 2-3 minutes and keep stirring to enhance the flavours.
Pour the hot chocolate into mugs and top with coconut whipped cream, vegan marshmallows, or a sprinkle of cinnamon for extra flavor.
Dark chocolate vs milk chocolate: Is one better than the other?