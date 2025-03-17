By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 17, 2025

Healthshots

5 Homemade Scrubs To Remove Dead Skin From Face

You do not always need to spend a lot of money at a salon to get rid of dead skin on your face. Try these 5 homemade scrubs with powerful exfoliating properties to leave your skin smooth and glowing.

Brown Sugar Scrub

Brown sugar is gentle on the skin and has natural exfoliating properties. Mix 2 tablespoons of it with 1 tablespoon of olive oil or honey and massage it onto your face. It can help remove dead skin, leaving your skin smooth and soft.

Coffee Scrub

Coffee has perfect exfoliating properties that can boost blood circulation. Mix 1 tablespoon of it with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply it to your face, massage it for a few minutes, and rinse it with water. It can help brighten the skin.

Oatmeal Scrub

Oatmeal is soothing and perfect for sensitive skin. Combine 2 tablespoons of ground oatmeal with yoghurt to make a paste. Gently rub it on your face for a gentle exfoliation and it will help calm inflammation and hydrate the skin.

Papaya Scrub

Papaya contains natural enzymes that help remove dead skin. Mash a small piece of ripe papaya, apply it to your face and massage. This scrub brightens the skin and removes dead skin.

Rice Flour Scrub

Rice flour is a great exfoliator, and when mixed with raw milk, it hydrates and nourishes the skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of rice flour with a little raw milk. Apply it to your face, scrub gently, and rinse off.

