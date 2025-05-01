By Aayushi Gupta
If you are looking to remove a suntan naturally, here are 5 simple yet effective home remedies you can try. These natural ingredients can help lighten your skin and also moisturize it.
Potato
Simply rub the potato slices on your skin, or you can extract juice and apply it with a cotton ball. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then wash off with water. The starch in potatoes helps reduce pigmentation and lighten dark skin caused by a tan.
Lemon
Lemon juice is a natural exfoliant that can help lighten tanned skin. Mix lemon juice with a little honey and apply it to your skin. Leave it for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. Avoid using it if lemon juice causes irritation or itching.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is great for soothing and healing sun-damaged skin. It contains antioxidants and vitamins that help reduce tanning and sunburn. Simply apply fresh aloe vera gel to the skin and you can leave it overnight for best results.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal acts as a gentle exfoliator and can help remove dead skin cells, revealing clear skin. Make an oatmeal paste by mixing it with yogurt or water and apply it to the tanned areas. Scrub gently for a few minutes, then rinse off.
Yoghurt And Gram Flour
A combination of yogurt and gram flour works as a natural exfoliator. Make a paste by mixing both and apply it to your skin. Leave it to dry for 15-20 minutes, then scrub it off for smooth and glowing skin.
