7 Home Remedies To Relive Sinus

Sinus congestion can be very uncomfortable and it is quite common during winter. If you are struggling with it, try these 7 home remedies to relieve the symptoms naturally. 

What Is Sinus? A sinus is a hollow, air-filled space in the body, particularly in the skull behind the eyes, cheeks, forehead, and nasal bones. Its symptoms include headache, facial pain, runny nose, nasal congestion and heaviness of face.

Ginger and Mint Tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce sinus pressure, while mint offers a cooling effect that can open up blocked nasal passages. A warm cup of ginger and mint tea can soothe irritation and ease discomfort.

Steam with Eucalyptus Oil

Steam inhalation infused with a few drops of eucalyptus oil can loosen mucus, reduce inflammation, and help clear blocked sinuses. The steam helps moisturise nasal passages, making it easier to breathe.

Vitamin C-rich Foods

Foods high in vitamin C, like citrus fruits, berries, and bell peppers, boost the immune system and fight infection, helping to reduce sinus inflammation and congestion.

Spicy Foods

Spices like chili peppers, ginger, garlic, and wasabi can help open up nasal passages and encourage mucus drainage. Adding spicy ingredients to meals can provide instant relief from congestion.

Chicken Soup

A warm bowl of chicken soup is not only soothing, but it can also help reduce inflammation associated with sinus. The steam from the soup helps hydrate nasal passages, while the broth can loosen mucus.

Honey

Honey has antibacterial properties and can soothe irritated throat and nasal passages. A spoonful of raw honey or adding it to tea can help alleviate sinus discomfort.

Roasted Carrom Seeds Poultice

Hold roasted carrom seeds (ajwain) in a poultice bag close to your nose and inhale the aromatic fumes. You can also place it on your chest to ease sinus pressure and promote drainage.

