By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jun 24, 2025

Healthshots

5 Home Remedies For Pimples In Summer

Summer heat and sweat can make you prone to pimples or make them worse. Here are 5 home remedies that have antibacterial and antiseptic properties, which can reduce acne. 

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has cooling and anti-bacterial properties. It helps reduce redness and swelling. Just cut a fresh aloe vera leaf, scoop out the gel, and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 15–20 minutes, then rinse with water.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a powerful natural antiseptic. It kills acne-causing bacteria. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with water or coconut oil and dab it on the pimples using a cotton swab. Do not apply it directly without diluting.

Green Tea

Green tea helps reduce inflammation and oil on the skin. Brew some green tea, let it cool, and use a cotton ball to apply it to your face. You can also pour it into a spray bottle and mist it on your skin throughout the day.

Turmeric

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory power, and yoghurt soothes the skin. Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric with 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 10–15 minutes before washing off.

Honey

Honey is a natural moisturizer and cinnamon fights bacteria. Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Apply the mixture to your pimples and leave it on for 10–15 minutes before rinsing.

