By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 01, 2024
Dandruff is a common issue, especially during the winter months. Here are 7 home remedies to help restore the natural pH balance and alleviate dandruff!
Garlic
Known for its antifungal properties, garlic can combat the fungus that often contributes to dandruff. Crush a few garlic cloves, mix them with coconut oil, and apply the mixture to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.
Lemon
The acidity of lemon juice can help balance the pH level of the scalp and reduce dandruff. Simply apply lemon juice directly to your scalp, massage, leave it on for about 30 minutes, and then wash it out with a mild shampoo.
Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)
This popular remedy helps restore the natural pH balance of your scalp and reduces yeast growth. Mix equal parts of ACV and water, apply it to your scalp, and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing.
Tea Tree Oil
Aloe Vera Gel
Aloe vera is soothing and can help reduce itchiness and flakiness. Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp, let it sit for about 30 minutes, and then wash it out with shampoo.
Neem
Known for its medicinal properties, neem leaves can effectively combat dandruff. Boil neem leaves in water, strain the liquid, and use it as a rinse after shampooing.
Coffee
The caffeine in coffee may help stimulate hair follicles and reduce dandruff. Brew a strong cup of coffee, let it cool, and use it as a rinse after washing your hair.