By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct, 2024
Eggs are not always the only source of protein for weight loss, incorporating these 10 high-protein vegetables into your diet can also be a game-changer. Not only are they low in calories, but they also help keep you feeling full and satisfied!
One cup of boiled green peas offers 8.5 grams of protein. In addition to this, they are low in calories and high in fibre, which promotes satiety and can help control hunger.
Green Peas
This green leafy vegetable is not only rich in iron and vitamins but also contains about 3 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is incredibly low in calories and high in water content, making it great for weight loss.
Spinach
It offers around 2.7 grams of protein per 100 grams and is also packed with vitamins A, C, and K. Their high fibre content helps in digestion and keeps you feeling full.
Mustard Greens
Known for weight loss, broccoli contains about 2.8 grams of protein per 100 grams. This nutrient-dense vegetable is high in fibre and antioxidants, which can help you feel full and reduce inflammation.
Broccoli
This low-calorie vegetable is packed with 1.9 grams of protein per 100 grams. Cauliflower can help reduce overall calorie intake and its fibre content supports gut health and fullness.
Cauliflower
It offers around 3 grams of protein per 100 grams. High in fibre and vitamins, collard green helps maintain energy levels and can help in weight loss. It can be added in soups, stews, or as wraps.
Collard Greens
It provides about 3.4 grams of protein per 100 grams and is rich in fibre. Roasted or sautéed, these mini cabbages make a delicious side dish that can improve digestion and promote fullness.
Brussels Sprouts
Mushrooms are low in calories but high in protein, providing around 3 grams per 100 grams. They also contain fibre, antioxidants, and potassium, which may help in weight loss and lower blood pressure levels.
Mushrooms
Sweet corn contains 3.3 grams of protein per 100 grams and is also a good source of fibre. Apart from weight loss, sweet corn can also help with digestion, improve heart health, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Sweet Corn
Kale offers 2 grams of protein per cooked 100 grams and is also loaded with vitamins and minerals. Use it in salads, smoothies, or baked as crispy kale chips for a healthy snack.
Kale