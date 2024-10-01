By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct, 2024

Healthshots

10 High-Protein Vegetables To Lose Weight

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Eggs are not always the only source of protein for weight loss, incorporating these 10 high-protein vegetables into your diet can also be a game-changer. Not only are they low in calories, but they also help keep you feeling full and satisfied!

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

One cup of boiled green peas offers 8.5 grams of protein. In addition to this, they are low in calories and high in fibre, which promotes satiety and can help control hunger.

Green Peas

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This green leafy vegetable is not only rich in iron and vitamins but also contains about 3 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is incredibly low in calories and high in water content, making it great for weight loss.

Spinach

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It offers around 2.7 grams of protein per 100 grams and is also packed with vitamins A, C, and K. Their high fibre content helps in digestion and keeps you feeling full.

Mustard Greens

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Known for weight loss, broccoli contains about 2.8 grams of protein per 100 grams. This nutrient-dense vegetable is high in fibre and antioxidants, which can help you feel full and reduce inflammation.

Broccoli

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This low-calorie vegetable is packed with 1.9 grams of protein per 100 grams. Cauliflower can help reduce overall calorie intake and its fibre content supports gut health and fullness.

Cauliflower

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It offers around 3 grams of protein per 100 grams. High in fibre and vitamins, collard green helps maintain energy levels and can help in weight loss. It can be added in soups, stews, or as wraps. 

Collard Greens

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It provides about 3.4 grams of protein per 100 grams and is rich in fibre. Roasted or sautéed, these mini cabbages make a delicious side dish that can improve digestion and promote fullness.

Brussels Sprouts

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Mushrooms are low in calories but high in protein, providing around 3 grams per 100 grams. They also contain fibre, antioxidants, and potassium, which may help in weight loss and lower blood pressure levels.

Mushrooms

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Sweet corn contains 3.3 grams of protein per 100 grams and is also a good source of fibre. Apart from weight loss, sweet corn can also help with digestion, improve heart health, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. 

Sweet Corn

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Kale offers 2 grams of protein per cooked 100 grams and is also loaded with vitamins and minerals. Use it in salads, smoothies, or baked as crispy kale chips for a healthy snack.

Kale

Image Credits : Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
7 iron-rich vegetables to fight anemia
5 best lentils to add to your diet
9 low calorie vegetables to lose weight
7 raw leaves that are good for your health