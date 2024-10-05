By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 05, 2024
Potassium is crucial for heart health as it helps regulate blood pressure, reduce the risk of stroke, and maintain proper muscle function. Include these 10 potassium-rich foods in your diet to improve your heart well being.
Avocados are not only rich in potassium but also in healthy fats. They help lower bad cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Half of an avocado without the skin provides around 345 mg of potassium, which is 7 percent of your daily requirement.
Avocado
One medium-baked potato with skin contains about 926 mg of potassium. They are also rich in fibre, which promotes heart health by reducing cholesterol and controlling blood sugar levels. Choose baked or boiled potatoes to retain most of their nutrients.
Potatoes
One mashed cup of this vegetable packs a punch with about 328 grams of potassium. They are loaded with antioxidants and fibre as well, which helps maintain heart health while being a delicious alternative to regular potatoes.
Sweet Potatoes
This refreshing fruit contains about 640 mg of potassium in just two cups. It’s also rich in lycopene, which helps reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, making it an excellent heart-friendly snack.
Watermelon
One cup of (190 grams) frozen spinach or 3 cups (90 grams) fresh spinach provides 12 percent of the daily value for potassium. It is also high in vitamins and iron, which support heart function and help in managing blood pressure.
Spinach
Bananas are perhaps the most well-known source of potassium, offering about 358 mg per 100 grams. They are very tasty and help regulate blood pressure, improving your heart health.
Banana
One cup of coconut water contains about 600 mg of potassium, which can help lower blood pressure levels and reduce bad cholesterol. Plus, it is a natural electrolyte drink that can prevent dehydration, keeping your heart healthy.
Coconut Water
Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent sources of potassium, which can improve your heart health. They are also rich in fibre and protein, which makes them great for weight loss.
Legumes
Peanuts provide 705 mg of potassium per 100 grams and are rich in healthy fats, which help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association recommends eating a small handful of nuts or 2 tablespoons of nut butter.
Peanuts
This fruit offers around 666 mg of potassium in a single cup of seeds. Pomegranates also contain antioxidants that protect the heart by reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels.
Pomegranate