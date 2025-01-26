By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 26, 2025
When you need a quick protein boost, it is easy to turn to protein bars or shakes. However, here are 10 lesser-known snacks that are not only rich in protein but also delicious and satisfying.
A popular snack in India, makhana is a crunchy, low-calorie treat with a high amount of protein. It also offers fibre and antioxidants, making it a healthy, guilt-free snack.
Makhana
These little nuts are not just great for snacking, they are also packed with protein and healthy fats. A 100 grams serving of pistachios can keep you full while providing around 20 grams.
Pistachios
Chia seeds are a powerhouse of protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. Mixing them with milk or plant-based alternatives creates a creamy, satisfying snack that is easy to prepare in advance.
Chia Pudding
One of the simplest and most convenient protein-packed snacks is boiled eggs. A single boiled egg offers about 6 grams of protein and also high in essential nutrients like vitamin D and B12.
Boiled Eggs
Spread almond, peanut, or cashew butter on whole-grain toast for a protein-rich snack that is both filling and flavourful. The healthy fats in the nut butter can also help improve your overall health.
Nut Butter on Toast
Chickpeas, the main ingredient in hummus, are an excellent source of protein. Pair it with crunchy veggies like carrots or cucumber for a satisfying, nutrient-dense snack.
Hummus with Vegetables
These tiny seeds are a nutritional powerhouse. They are high in protein, iron, and magnesium, and can be easily roasted at home for a crunchy, savoury snack.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Layer Greek yoghurt with your favourite fruits, nuts, or granola for a delicious parfait. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and calcium, making it a great addition to your snack time.
Greek Yoghurt Parfait
Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy, protein-packed snack that is easy to make at home. They are full of fibre and can be flavoured with various spices for extra taste.
Roasted Chickpeas
While often overlooked, peas are a great source of plant-based protein. You can snack on them roasted, boiled, or even blended into dips for a healthy, filling option.
Peas
