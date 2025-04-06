By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 06, 2025
Eggs are not the only way to boost your protein intake. This World Health Day, find out some of the best high-protein paratha recipes that are full of flavour and offer a range of health benefits.
Sattu Paratha
Made with sattu (roasted gram flour), this paratha is rich in protein and fibre. Sattu boosts energy and improves digestion, making it a perfect protein-rich paratha you may enjoy for breakfast or lunch.
Methi Paneer Paratha
Methi (fenugreek leaves) is packed with iron, vitamins, and minerals, while paneer is a good source of protein. So, this high-protein recipe can promote digestion and help manage blood sugar levels.
Matar Paratha
This paratha is filled with mashed peas (matar), which are high in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. This easy-to-prepare recipe can help in boosting immunity and promoting digestion.
Spinach Paneer Paratha
Spinach is loaded with iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C, while paneer provides protein content. This combination is not only nutritious but also full of flavour. You may enjoy it for breakfast, lunch or even dinner.
Egg Paratha
Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D, B12, and omega-3 fatty acids. You can easily make it by stuffing the paratha with scrambled or fried eggs.
7 delicious high-protein soup recipes for weight loss and shed stubborn fat