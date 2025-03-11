By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 11, 2025
Eating fiber-rich foods is not just essential for weight loss but also for keeping your heart healthy. It helps lower cholesterol, improve blood sugar levels, and support overall heart function. Include these 10 high fibre foods to your daily diet.
Oatmeal is a great source of soluble fibre, which helps lower bad cholesterol levels. Eating a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast can help protect your heart.
Oatmeal
Brown rice is a whole grain that is high in fibre. Unlike white rice, it retains the bran and germ, which are packed with nutrients and fibre that benefit heart health.
Brown Rice
Quinoa is a whole grain loaded with fibre, protein, and essential vitamins. It is great for improving heart health and can be a healthy alternative to rice or pasta.
Quinoa
Barley is high in fibre and can help reduce cholesterol and improve blood sugar control. Adding barley to soups or salads is an easy way to boost your daily fibre intake.
Barley
Spinach is not only rich in fibre but also packed with vitamins and minerals. It helps improve heart function and supports overall cardiovascular health.
Spinach
Broccoli is a fibre-packed vegetable that is also high in vitamins C and K. It supports heart health and helps maintain healthy blood vessels.
Broccoli
These tiny vegetables are high in fibre and antioxidants, which can reduce inflammation and improve heart health. Roasting or steaming Brussels sprouts is the best way to consume them.
Brussels Sprouts
Chia seeds are full of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Adding chia seeds to smoothies or yoghurt can help improve heart health.
Chia Seeds
Apples are a good source of soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol. Eating an apple a day can support heart health and improve digestion.
Apple
Bananas are rich in fibre and potassium, both of which help keep your heart healthy. They also provide a natural energy boost and support proper heart function.
Banana
