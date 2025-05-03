By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 03, 2025
If you are looking to gain weight, incorporating high-calorie foods into your diet can help you achieve your goal in a healthy way. Here are 9 high-calorie foods that are great for weight gain.
Avocados are packed with healthy fats and are a great source of calories. They are also rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Adding them to salads, sandwiches, or smoothies can easily increase your calorie intake.
Avocados
Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews are calorie-dense and full of healthy fats and protein. A small handful of nuts can provide a lot of calories and nutrients, making them a perfect snack for weight gain.
Nuts
Nut butters, such as peanut butter and almond butter, are high in healthy fats and protein. Spreading them on toast or adding them to smoothies can add extra calories without much effort.
Nut Butter
Cheese is high in fat and protein, making it a calorie-dense food. It is versatile and can be added to various dishes like salads, pasta, or sandwiches.
Cheese
Drinking calorie-rich smoothies and shakes is a simple way to increase your calorie intake. You can blend fruits, yogurt, milk, protein powder, and nut butter for a high-calorie, nutrient-packed drink.
Smoothies and Shakes Pain
Whole milk is rich in protein, fats, and carbohydrates, making it a great addition to your diet if you are trying to gain weight. You can drink it on its own or add it to shakes and smoothies.
Milk
Rice, especially white rice, is a high-calorie food that is easy to prepare and pair with many dishes. It is a great source of carbohydrates, providing energy and helping you gain weight.
Rice
Potatoes are another starchy food that is rich in calories. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals. Mashed, baked, or roasted, potatoes can be an easy and tasty way to add calories to your diet.
Potatoes
Dark chocolate, especially those with high cocoa content, is calorie-dense and contains antioxidants. A small piece can satisfy your sweet cravings while helping you gain weight.
Dark Chocolate
