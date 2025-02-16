By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 16, 2025

Healthshots

5 Biotin Rich Foods For Hair And Skin

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is an essential nutrient that helps maintain healthy hair, skin, and nails. Here are 5 biotin-rich foods that should be a part of your daily diet.

Nuts And Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of biotin. They also contain healthy fats that support overall skin health and help prevent dryness.

Sweet Potatoes

Packed with biotin and other important vitamins like vitamin A, sweet potatoes help nourish your skin and promote hair growth. Their high fibre content also helps with digestion and overall health.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of biotin, particularly the yolks. They provide protein and essential amino acids that support hair strength and healthy skin. Eating eggs regularly can help prevent hair thinning and improve skin texture.

Salmon

This fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and biotin. Omega-3s help maintain skin hydration and prevent inflammation, making salmon a perfect addition to a healthy diet for glowing skin and strong hair.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are another plant-based source of biotin. They also provide antioxidants that help protect skin cells from damage, promoting a clear, radiant complexion.

