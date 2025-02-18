By Aayushi Gupta
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common health issue that can lead to serious complications if left untreated. Fortunately, certain herbs can help reduce high blood pressure naturally. Try these 5 herbs to control it.
Basil
Basil is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce stress and lower blood pressure. You can either drink basil tea or chew raw basil leaves to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow.
Amla
Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is not just beneficial for hair and skin. Packed with vitamin C, it helps lower blood pressure by strengthening the heart muscles and improving blood circulation.
Garlic
Garlic contains sulfur compounds such as allicin which is good for heart health. It helps relax blood vessels, reduce cholesterol, and improve blood flow, decreasing blood pressure levels.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon contains compounds that improve blood vessel function and help relax blood vessels. It may help lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure and is also good for people with diabetes.
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, which means it helps reduce stress, a major contributor to high blood pressure. It helps calm the body and mind and can naturally lower blood pressure levels over time.
