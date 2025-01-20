By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 20, 2025
When winter's chill sets in, a warm cup of herbal tea can be the ultimate comfort. Here are 5 herbal teas that are not only soothing but can also provide a range of health benefits.
Tulsi Tea (Holy Basil)
It is a herb used in Ayurvedic medicine. Known for its adaptogenic properties, it helps the body cope with stress and boosts immunity. Moreover, it has antibacterial properties that support respiratory health.
Peppermint Tea
This refreshing and soothing herbal tea is known for its menthol content that can help relieve congestion and clear nasal passages, which is common during winter. It also aids digestion, soothing stomach discomfort and bloating.
Ginger and Turmeric Tea
This herbal tea offers anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Ginger keeps your warm while turmeric provides antioxidant content, helping in fight off winter colds and ease sore throats.
Chamomile Tea
Chamomile tea is known for its calming and relaxing properties that can help improve sleep and reduce stress levels. It can also gentle on stomach, helping to ease indigestion and bloating.
Cinnamon Tea
Thanks to its antioxidant properties, this spice helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes. Moreover, This tea can keep you warm during cold winter days.
7 fat-burning teas that may help you shed extra kilos