5 Herbal Teas To Drink In Winter

When winter's chill sets in, a warm cup of herbal tea can be the ultimate comfort. Here are 5 herbal teas that are not only soothing but can also provide a range of health benefits. 

Tulsi Tea (Holy Basil)

It is a herb used in Ayurvedic medicine. Known for its adaptogenic properties, it helps the body cope with stress and boosts immunity. Moreover, it has antibacterial properties that support respiratory health.

Peppermint Tea

This refreshing and soothing herbal tea is known for its menthol content that can help relieve congestion and clear nasal passages, which is common during winter. It also aids digestion, soothing stomach discomfort and bloating.

Ginger and Turmeric Tea

This herbal tea offers anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Ginger keeps your warm while turmeric provides antioxidant content, helping in fight off winter colds and ease sore throats.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is known for its calming and relaxing properties that can help improve sleep and reduce stress levels. It can also gentle on stomach, helping to ease indigestion and bloating. 

Cinnamon Tea

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, this spice helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes. Moreover, This tea can keep you warm during cold winter days. 

