By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 05, 2024
Winter can be harsh on the body, but the right foods can help keep you energized, healthy, and warm. Here are 10 winter foods to include in your regular diet.
Rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, carrots help support your immune system and maintain healthy vision. Plus, the fibre content in carrots promotes healthy digestion.
Carrot
Packed with fibre and antioxidants, including beta-carotene and vitamin C, sweet potatoes help boost immunity and fight inflammation. They are also an excellent source of vitamin A.
Sweet Potato
Rich in vitamin C, radish boost immunity during cold weather. Their peppery flavour adds a fresh crunch to winter salads and help detoxify the body and improve digestion.
Radish
Loaded with vitamin A and vitamin C, butternut squash is a comforting dish for chilly evenings. It is great for immunity, skin health and digestion.
Butternut Squash
A warm bowl of soup is perfect for winter, especially when made with nutrient-dense ingredients like bone broth or vegetables. Soup helps with hydration, provides warmth, and is easy to digest.
Soup
Spinach is loaded with iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C, helping to fight off fatigue and maintain strong bones during winter. It is perfect for soups, salads, or as a side dish.
Spinach
Rich in antioxidants and fibre, cauliflower helps strengthen the immune system and aids digestion. It can be roasted, mashed, or added to soups for a nutritious boost.
Cauliflower
Fresh peas are full of fibre, protein, and essential vitamins, helping you stay energised throughout the winter months. They can regulate blood sugar levels and add flavor to dishes.
Peas
Low in calories and high in vitamin A, C and K, green beans are also rich in fibre, which aids digestion and promotes heart health by helping to manage cholesterol levels.
Beans
Cabbage is high in fibre and vitamin C, which helps fight off colds. It is also a great source of antioxidants and can be added to salads, stews, or sautéed for a healthy winter side dish.
Cabbage