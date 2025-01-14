By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 14, 2025

Healthshots

5 Healthy Types Of Beans You Should Eat

Beans may be small, but they are packed with powerful nutrients like protein, fiber, and essential vitamins that support heart health, digestion, and more. Here are 5 healthy types of beans to add to your diet.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are high in protein, fibre, and folate. They promote digestion, help control weight, and support bone health. They can be enjoyed in hummus, salads, or roasted as a snack.

Black Beans

Black beans are rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. They support heart health, regulate blood sugar levels, and help with digestion. Enjoy them in soups, salads, or by adding them to tacos.

Kidney Beans

Being a good source of protein, iron, and potassium, they help maintain muscle mass, improve blood circulation, and regulate blood pressure. Kidney beans are perfect in chili, stews, or salads.

Edamame (Soybeans)

Soybeans are loaded with protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. They support muscle health, reduce inflammation, and lower cholesterol. Roast them as a snack or add them to soups and stews.

Pinto Beans

Rich in fibre, protein, and antioxidants, they help regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and promote heart health. They are commonly used in Mexican cuisine, like burritos or refried beans.

