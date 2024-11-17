By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 17, 2024

7 Healthy Oats Recipes For Breakfast or Snacks

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oats are one of the most common options consumed in breakfast. Packed with firbe, protein and other nutrients, they can help with weight loss and healthy digestion. Know 7 healthy oats recipes to enjoy!

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oats Dosa

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

A twist on the traditional South Indian dosa, this savoury pancake is made with ground oats, rice flour, and spices. It is gluten-free and packed with fibre, making it a perfect healthy breakfast option.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Oats Egg Omelette

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Combine oats with eggs, vegetables, and seasoning to create a protein-packed omelette. The oats add extra fibre and flavour, making this a filling and balanced breakfast meal.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oats Uttapam

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

A thicker, spongier version of dosa, this dish is made by fermenting oats flour with rice flour and then topping it with tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables. It is a great way to start your day with whole grains and veggies.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oats Besan Cheela

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This is made with a blend of oats and chickpea flour (besan), spiced with cumin, ginger, and turmeric. It is a nutritious, gluten-free option that is high in protein and fibre.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Overnight Oats

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Mix oats, milk, and flavouring and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, give it a good stir and add fruits, nuts, and seeds to boost the nutrient content and start your day with a filling breakfast.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oats Pancakes

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Swap regular flour for oats in your pancake batter for a healthier, fibre-rich alternative. Top with fresh berries and a drizzle of honey for a wholesome treat.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oats Energy Bars

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Combine oats, nuts, seeds, and a bit of honey or maple syrup, then bake into energy bars. These are perfect for an on-the-go snack and also quick and easy to prepare!

Image Credits: Adobe Stock
