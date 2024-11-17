7 Healthy Oats Recipes For Breakfast or Snacks

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 17, 2024
Oats are one of the most common options consumed in breakfast. Packed with firbe, protein and other nutrients, they can help with weight loss and healthy digestion. Know 7 healthy oats recipes to enjoy!
Oats Dosa
A twist on the traditional South Indian dosa, this savoury pancake is made with ground oats, rice flour, and spices. It is gluten-free and packed with fibre, making it a perfect healthy breakfast option.
Oats Egg Omelette
Combine oats with eggs, vegetables, and seasoning to create a protein-packed omelette. The oats add extra fibre and flavour, making this a filling and balanced breakfast meal.
Oats Uttapam
A thicker, spongier version of dosa, this dish is made by fermenting oats flour with rice flour and then topping it with tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables. It is a great way to start your day with whole grains and veggies.
Oats Besan Cheela
This is made with a blend of oats and chickpea flour (besan), spiced with cumin, ginger, and turmeric. It is a nutritious, gluten-free option that is high in protein and fibre.
Overnight Oats
Mix oats, milk, and flavouring and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, give it a good stir and add fruits, nuts, and seeds to boost the nutrient content and start your day with a filling breakfast.
Oats Pancakes
Swap regular flour for oats in your pancake batter for a healthier, fibre-rich alternative. Top with fresh berries and a drizzle of honey for a wholesome treat.
Oats Energy Bars
Combine oats, nuts, seeds, and a bit of honey or maple syrup, then bake into energy bars. These are perfect for an on-the-go snack and also quick and easy to prepare!