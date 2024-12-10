By Aayushi Gupta
5 Healthy Halwas To Try In Winter

Winter is the perfect time to indulge in warm, nutritious desserts, and halwa is a classic choice. Packed with vitamins and minerals, these 5 healthy halwas not only warm you up but also boost your immunity during the colder months.

Apple Halwa

This antioxidant-rich halwa combines the goodness of apples with ghee, nuts, and aromatic spices. Apples are high in fibre and vitamin C, which can support digestive health and boost immunity.

Gajar Halwa

A winter favourite, gajar (carrot) halwa is made by slow-cooking grated carrots with milk, sugar, and ghee. Rich in beta-carotene, it supports eye health and provides a good dose of fibre and vitamins.

Rajgira Halwa

Made from amaranth flour (rajgira), this halwa is perfect for those observing fasting or looking for gluten-free options. It is packed with protein, iron, and calcium, which help strengthen bones and muscles during winter.

Beetroot Halwa

This halwa is full of antioxidants and essential nutrients. Beetroot is known for its ability to enhance blood circulation, detoxify the body, and improve skin health. The earthy flavour blends beautifully with the sweetness of jaggery or sugar.

Moong Dal Halwa

A protein-rich dessert, moong dal halwa is made with yellow lentils, ghee, and cardamom. It is not only a comfort food but also provides energy and helps in building muscle mass and improving digestion.

