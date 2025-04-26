5 Healthy Dips To Enjoy With Snacks

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 26, 2025
Snacking does not have to mean reaching for chips and cheese dip every time. Instead you can enjoy these 5 healthy and nutritious dips that are full of flavor and satisfying.
Spicy Mint Chutney
Mint chutney is made with mint leaves, coriander, green chilies, and a squeeze of lemon and it has a fresh and tangy flavor. It pairs perfectly with grilled veggies or even as a sandwich spread.
Tamarind Chutney
This sweet and sour dip is made from tamarind pulp, jaggery (or dates), and spices. It is a great way to add a burst of flavour to roasted chickpeas, air fry samosas, or even raw veggie sticks.
Hummus
A classic Middle Eastern favourite, hummus is made from blended chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. It is rich in protein and fibre, making it both filling and nutritious. Dip in some carrot sticks or pita chips and enjoy!
Avocado Dip
Think guacamole, but simpler. Mashed avocado with a bit of lemon juice, salt, and maybe a dash of chili flakes makes a creamy, heart-healthy dip. Enjoy it with cucumber slices, whole grain chips, or even toast.
Baba Ganoush
Made with roasted eggplant, tahini, lemon, and garlic, baba ganoush has a smoky flavour and creamy texture. It is a great dip for grilled veggies, flatbreads, or even as a sandwich spread.
